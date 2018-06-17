Mother and 2 children seriously injured in Burbank hit-and-run crash

The crash happened at 86th and Cicero in Burbank. | Google Maps

A woman and her two children were seriously injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in southwest suburban Burbank.

The 29-year-old woman was crossing the street with her children about 9:45 p.m. at 86th and Cicero, Burbank police said.

All three were then struck by a gray 4-door vehicle that continued south on Cicero after the crash, police said.

The mother and her children were taken to hospitals, where they were in serious condition.

Anyone with information of the crash was asked to call Burbank police at (708) 924-7300.