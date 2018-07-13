Motorcyclist dies in Chicago Heights crash

Daniel Montiel died in a crash Wednesday at 2515 Chicago Rd. in Chicago Heights. | Google Maps

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Daniel Montiel, 35, of Chicago Heights was riding the motorcycle about 11:10 p.m. at 2515 Chicago Rd. when he crashed into a vehicle, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Montiel was taken to Saint James Hospital, where he died within the hour, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the crash.