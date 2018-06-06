Motorcyclist hit 135 mph on northwest Indiana highway on his way to work: police

A motorcyclist who reached 135 mph Wednesday morning on a northwest Indiana highway told a state trooper he was speeding because he was on his way to work, police said.

About 8:10 a.m., the Indiana state police sergeant was driving east on Interstate 80/94 when he saw a motorcycle speeding up behind him, state police said. The motorcycle passed him in the right late, then went into an exit lane and continued on the right shoulder.

The sergeant reached 130 mph with his squad car lights and siren activated as he followed the motorcycle, which split lanes as it weaved in and out of traffic, state police said.

About a mile later, the motorcyclist saw the sergeant and pulled over on the right shoulder just west of Interstate 65, state police said. Asked why he was going so fast, the driver said he was on his way to work for training.

Zachary M. Babich, 19, was arrested and charged with reckless driving in the incident, state police said. The motorcycle was impounded.