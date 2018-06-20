Man tries to lure 16-year-old girl to car in Mount Prospect

Police sketch of a man who tried to lure a 16-year-old girl into a car June 15 in Mount Prospect. | Mount Prospect police

Authorities have released a sketch of a man who tried to lure a 16-year-old girl into a car Friday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The girl was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of North William Street when a gray, four-door car pulled into a driveway in front of her, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. The driver rolled down the window and told her to get into the car.

The girl had seen the car circling the area multiple times before the man pulled into the driveway, police said. She ignored him, kept walking and told an adult about the incident when she reached her destination.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the car, which was last seen in the 400 block of Business Center Drive, police said. The driver was described as a white man in his 20s with a “darker complexion,” thin build, short dark-colored hair, short facial hair and “a long and bent nose.”

He was driving a gray Audi or Infiniti with dark, tinted windows, a black front grille, a loud exhaust system and shiny rims with four or five spokes each, police said. Authorities released a sketch of the suspect and are asking area residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.