Mount Prospect police search for man who broke in while resident was home

A sketch of the suspect of a break-in at a Mount Prospect home. | Mount Prospect police

A man is wanted by police for breaking into a home Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Just before noon, the man snuck into the home in the 600 block of East Prospect Avenue, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

A male who lived there heard knocking on the front door, which he ignored, police said. Then he heard a bedroom window slide open and walked over to investigate.

He came face-to-face with a man standing inside the room, police said. The two spoke with each other, with the male resident trying to stop him from taking property before leaving the room.

The man who broke in then climbed out of the window and ran away, police said. Nothing was taken from the home.

Police said the suspect was described as a thin black man, about 25 years old, with a dark colored goatee and dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Mount Prospect police’s Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (847) 590-7867.

Tips that lead to the suspect being caught could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.