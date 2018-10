Multiple people shot on I-57 near Calumet Park

All northbound lanes of traffic were closed after multiple people were wounded in a shooting Monday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Calumet Park.

The shooting happened about 7:55 p.m. on I-57 near 123rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. Multiple people were wounded, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

As of 9 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed and traffic was being diverted at 127th Street, ISP said.

No further information was immediately made available.