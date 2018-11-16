Munster police seek details in Chase Bank fraud incident

Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of stealing someone else’s identity to withdraw money last week in northwest Indiana.

At 11:20 a.m. Nov. 10, the woman showed up at Chase Bank, 545 Ridge Road in Munster, and provided another person’s stolen social security card, credit card and fake driver’s license, according to a Thursday statement from Munster police.

She tried to withdraw money from that person’s checking account, but employees detected the license was fraudulent, police said. They told the woman they called police, and she ran from the bank.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity was asked to call Munster police at (219) 836-6658.