Munster police seek public’s help IDing battery suspect

Police in northwest Indiana were seeking information about a gas station attack that happened early Wednesday.

About 12:50 a.m., a man in his mid- to late-30’s arrived at West 45th Street and Calumet Avenue in Munster to steal from a Speedway gas station there, according to the city’s police department. He physically struck the station’s employee, who refused to let him inside.

The suspect had previously arrived late Tuesday to attempt taking items without paying, police said. Once his second try was thwarted, he battered the employee who denied him entry and then drove away in a red Hyundai.

Police believe he drove away west on 45th Street, escaping into south suburban Lansing. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with “PRGH Nation” written on the back.

Anyone with information was asked to call Munster police at (219) 836-6632.