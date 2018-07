Munster police seek public’s help IDing theft suspect

An image taken from video surveillance of a female suspected of stealing items from a Safeway July 19 in Munster, Indiana. | Munster police

Police in northwest Indiana are seeking information about the theft of electronics from a gas station last week.

On July 19, a female entered the Speedway at 9600 Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana, and is believed to have stolen several electronic items, Munster police said.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage in an effort to identify her.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (219) 836-6658.