A month-long investigation into suspected drug activity in west suburban Naperville led to charges against two people, police announced Wednesday.

David Brenner, 37, and 31-year-old Lisa Nguyen were taken into custody Tuesday after they were found in possession of crystal methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana, Naperville police said.

Brenner, of Glendale Heights, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, police said. Nguyen, who lives in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

David Brenner (left) and Lisa Nguyen | Naperville police

Both were being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending bail hearings Wednesday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.