Naperville drug investigation leads to charges against 2

A month-long investigation into suspected drug activity in west suburban Naperville led to charges against two people, police announced Wednesday.

David Brenner, 37, and 31-year-old Lisa Nguyen were taken into custody Tuesday after they were found in possession of crystal methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana, Naperville police said.

Brenner, of Glendale Heights, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, police said. Nguyen, who lives in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Both were being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending bail hearings Wednesday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.