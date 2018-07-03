Naperville gas station robbed at gunpoint

A man robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

About 12:20 a.m., the man showed a dark-colored semiautomatic handgun and stole cash and merchandise at the Bucky’s Express Mobil gas station at 20 E. Ogden Ave., according to a statement from Naperville police. He then ran away on foot heading east.

The suspect was described as a white man between 28 and 32 years old with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He was wearing a mask, gloves, a blue and black jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.