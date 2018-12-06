Naperville home was used to traffic marijuana, cops say

Three people have been charged with hiding 68 pounds of marijuana in a rented home in west suburban Naperville.

Cristian Valdivia, of California, Edwin Mendoza and Melissa Tavares, both from Rockford, were charged with felony counts of cannabis possession with the intent to sell, Naperville police said in a statement. Valdivia was also charged with cannabis trafficking.

They rented the home though a popular internet home rental site and stayed in the 4600 block of Fesseneva Court, police said.

Detectives began investigating the home for drug trafficking and eventually obtained a search warrant, according to police.

Officers raided the home on Sunday and recovered 68 pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in cash and two vehicles, police said.

Valdivia’s bail was set to $35,000, and Mendoza and Tavares’s bails were set to $25,000, according to court records. All were still in custody Thursday morning. They were scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 26.