Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville evacuated over ‘potential threat’

Authorities evacuated a west suburban Naperville high school because of a threat Tuesday afternoon.

Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. in Naperville, was evacuated after police informed school officials about a “potential threat” against the school, according to a message sent to parents by Indian Prairie School District 204. Classes were dismissed at noon as a precaution and to police were searching the school

Officers were “actively investigating the credibility of the threat,” according to a statement from Naperville police. The nature of the threat was not specified.

“All Neuqua students and staff are currently safe,” police said in the statement.

Buses arrived at the school to take students home early, school officials said. Students in the school’s special education and Supportive Training Experiences Post-Secondary job training programs were taken to Welch Elementary School, where they will remain until dismissal at 2:30 p.m. or until parents can pick them up.

All extracurricular activities on Tuesday were canceled.