Naperville teen arrested after knives, switchblade found in high school locker

A high school student was arrested Wednesday after police found several knives, including an illegal switchblade, in the student’s locker at Neuqua Valley High School in west suburban Naperville.

The student was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a weapon, Naperville Police said.

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said the charges were proof his department takes seriously threats to school safety.

The student was bring tried as a juvenile and further information was withheld, police said.