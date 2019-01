Man killed in New Year’s Day shooting in Gary

A man was shot to death shortly after midnight on New Years Day in northwest Indiana.

Kevonte Alfred, 22, was fatally shot in the 700 block of Kentucky Street in Gary, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

Alfred, who lived in Gary, was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m., Frey said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately released details about the shooting.