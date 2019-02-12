Police seek details in fatal Aurora shooting

Police are asking the public for information after a 17-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were called about multiple shots fired at 8:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Spencer Street and arrived to find Nicholas T. Rodriguez lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Police said someone apparently walked up to him and started shooting. While the motive remains unknown, investigators do not think the attack was a random act. No suspect description was available Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez, who lived in Aurora, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at (312) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.