Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash, police say

Police were searching for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a 72-year-old man Thursday evening in north suburban Niles.

About 6:20 p.m., the man was walking across Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace, causing traffic to stop, but as he continued in the northbound lanes he was struck by a white pickup truck or SUV, Niles police said in a statement.

A second vehicle rear-ended the white vehicle, which continued driving north away from the scene, according to police.

The 72-year-old was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the death.

Anyone who was near Greenwood Avenue around the time of the accident was asked to call Niles police at (847) 588-6500.