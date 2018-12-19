Group carjacks Jeep in Niles North lot after stealing purses at Old Orchard Mall

A group of shoplifting suspects fleeing the Nordstrom in Old Orchard Mall carjacked two people in the parking lot of Niles North High School in north suburban Skokie before leaving the stolen Jeep on fire in Chicago.

At 12:57 p.m., a witness reported seeing five males running out of the Nordstrom store, 4937 Old Orchard Center, with multiple purses, according to a statement from Skokie police. They got into a stolen silver Audi and drove away from the store.

The Audi crashed into another vehicle on the west side of Old Orchard Mall and the suspects got out and ran west toward the parking lot of Niles North High School, 9800 Lawler Ave. in Skokie, police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun at 1:02 p.m. and stole a Jeep that had been occupied by two people in the school parking lot, police said. He was described as a thin, bald black man in his 30s between 6 feet and 6-foot-5 wearing a black coat.

Skokie police spokesman Officer Eric Swaback said the victims of the carjacking were not Niles North students.

In a statement posted to the Niles North website, school officials wrote that the victims were not injured and that “there was no need for a lockdown” because the suspects drove away from the school.

The carjacker was seen picking up the four other suspects before driving off in the Jeep, according to police. The Jeep was later found abandoned and on fire near Cicero and Peterson on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Skokie police searched the area with the help of Chicago and Lincolnwood police, but did not find any of the suspects, authorities said.

The incident remained under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900 or the 24-hour tip line at (847) 933-8477.