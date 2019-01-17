Man head-butts another in Niles road rage incident

A bout of road rage between two men Wednesday morning led to thrown coffee, threats made with a knife and battery charges against a man caught on video head-butting another.

The men were driving in separate cars on Touhy Avenue near Central at 11 a.m. in north suburban Niles when one of them allegedly cut off the other, instigating the other man to speed ahead and cut him off too, Niles police said in a statement.

The men stopped at Lehigh for a train, at which point one man, 53, stepped out of his vehicle and threatened the other, police said. The 53-year-old stated that the other man, 35, threw a cup of coffee at his face, police said. He returned to his vehicle and they both drove to the 6600 block of Milwaukee Avenue, where the 53-year-old cut off the other man again, police said.

Witnesses took video of both men exiting their vehicles, police said. The 53-year-old was holding a knife, and the other man reentered his vehicle, police said. The video showed the 53-year-old striking the man’s driver’s side window with the knife in hand, police said.

Moments later, the younger man exited his vehicle, and the two began arguing, police said. The older man then struck the other in the face with his forehead, police said. Officers arrived and arrested the older man, police said. The 35-year-old declined medical attention.

The 53-year-old was charged with counts of aggravated assault and battery, police said. He was due in court Jan. 31, police said.