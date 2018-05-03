Nine homes burglarized on North Side: police

Police are warning residents of nine burglaries that have occurred in the last three weeks in the Lake View, Wrightwood Neighbors and Park West neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar or group of burglars broke into an apartment or home through a back window or door. Most of the burglaries happened during the day while residents were at work, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 6 p.m. on April 11 in the 2700 block of North Wilton;

Between about 7:45 a.m. and about 7:45 p.m. on April 11 in the 2900 block of North Seminary;

Between about 7:30 a.m. and about 4:30 p.m. on April 17 in the 800 block of West Wrightwood;

Between about 8 a.m. and about 3 p.m. on April 18 in the 800 block of West Oakdale;

Between about 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on April 18 in the 800 block of West Altged;

About 11:45 a.m. on April 20 in the 500 block of West Deming;

Between about 8:15 a.m. and about 5:15 p.m. on April 23 in the 2700 block of North Mildred;

At an unknown time on Saturday or Sunday in the 400 block of West Diversy;

Between about 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Wolfram.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.