No bail for 2 men charged with Palos Hills burglary

Two men were held without bail after being charged with breaking into a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Michael R. Stephens, a 37-year-old from Chicago Heights, and Demetrius D. Henderson, a 33-year-old from Chicago, were both charged with felony residential burglary, according to a statement from Palos Hills police.

The two were arrested about 1 p.m. Wednesday during an alleged burglary in the 11100 block of Cove Circle in Palos Hills, police said. Neither of them were granted bail.

Stephens’ next court date was March 21, while Demetrius’ was Friday, according to Cook County inmate records.