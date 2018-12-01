No bail for Glenview man charged with DUI, killing construction worker on I-294

A Glenview man charged with fatally running over a 61-year-old construction worker in September on I-294 near Rosemont was denied bail on Friday.

Stephen W. Karakosta, 26, faces felony charges of reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs involving a death and possessing a controlled substance, according to Illinois State Police.

The accusations stem from a crash about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 14 on I-294 near Touhy Avenue, police said. Karakosta had been driving a 2013 Infiniti inside a construction zone that had a speed limit of 45 mph and two left lanes closed.

The driver weaved into the closed lanes while speeding and rammed into Frank Caputo, a 61-year-old Bartlett man who was working inside the construction zone at the time, police said. After that, he crashed into a concrete saw and an unoccupied construction trailer vehicle.

Caputo was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled he died of multiple injuries from the crash.

Karakosta was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and released, police said. He was arrested Friday.

Police said in addition to the felony charges, Karakosta was also accused of aggravated speeding, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use and dodging an arrest warrant for a parole violation from Berrien County, Michigan.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 20 at Skokie Courthouse.