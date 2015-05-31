No bail for man charged in fatal Lake View robbery

A 22-year-old man was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a fatal robbery in the Lake View neighborhood.

Kristopher Pitts robbed 25-year-old Kevin O’Malley of his cellphone and cash about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Oakdale, authorities said. Pitts was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

O’Malley chased after Pitts and, after the two began fighting, Pitts pulled out a small silver revolver and shot O’Malley twice in the chest, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jennifer Cooper said in court Sunday.

O’Malley, who lived on the North Side, was dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

CTA surveillance video captured Pitts scaling a nearby building and climbing onto the Wellington Brown Line platform, where he was arrested soon after, Cooper said.

When he was arrested, Pitts was only wearing one blue shoe. A matching shoe was found at the scene of the shooting. O’Malley’s cellphone was also found in Pitts’ pocket, Cooper said. Three witnesses also identified Pitts in a lineup.

At the time he was arrested and charged, Pitts was out on bond after he was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, Cooper said.

Pitts, of the 1100 block of North Central Park, is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.