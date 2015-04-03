No bond for man charged with fatal South Shore stabbing

Bond was denied on Saturday for a man charged with the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old woman during a domestic fight in their South Shore apartment Wednesday night.

Howard Hunt, 58, faces one count of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Joyce A. Terrell, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a disturbance at the apartment in the 6800 block of South Jeffery found Terrell with a stab wound to the chest, authorities said.

Terrell, who lived in the South Side apartment with Hunt, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A judge on Saturday ordered Hunt held without bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is Monday.