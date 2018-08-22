North Aurora man fired bullet into neighbor’s home during target practice: police

A man is facing a felony charge after police say gunfire aimed at a homemade target in his garage flew into his neighbor’s house Friday night in west suburban North Aurora.

On Monday, Michael J. Buttitta, a 50-year-old resident of the 2800 block of Berman Road, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from North Aurora police.

The neighbor returned home about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to find Buttitta standing in his yard and looking at his garage, police said. Buttitta went back to his own yard when he saw the neighbor watching him.

The neighbor became suspicious and found a hole in his wall where Buttitta had been staring, police said. Officers who went to the scene Sunday morning found a matching hole in Buttitta’s garage had been filled with caulk or a similar material.

Buttitta turned himself in Monday and his bail was set at $7,500, police said.