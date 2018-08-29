North Chicago man fatally shot in Zion: police

A north suburban man was shot to death early Wednesday in Zion, according to police.

Officers found the 33-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hebron Avenue, according to Zion police.

Paramedics took the North Chicago man to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity hasn’t been released. The Lake County coroner’s office hasn’t provided additional details about the death.

Police were investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (847) 872-8000.