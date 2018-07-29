UIC student charged with sexually assaulting Northwestern student in campus dorm

A Northwestern student was sexually assaulted early Saturday in a campus dorm in Evanston, according to prosecutors. | Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Northwestern University student early Saturday at a campus dorm in north suburban Evanston.

Emmanuel Boadu, 26, is accused of criminal sexual assault in the incident at the Foster-Walker residence hall at 1927 Orrington Ave., Cook County court documents show.

Both male and female upperclassmen students live in single rooms in the 582-student dorm, according to Northwestern’s website, which describes the hall as one of the largest on campus.

Boadu, an undergraduate biochemistry student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, made plans to hang out with the Northwestern student Friday night at the dorm, prosecutors said at a hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The woman told him ahead of time that it would be a friendly visit, and that he shouldn’t expect to spend the night, according to prosecutors.

Boadu showed up after midnight with two bottles of wine, so they went to the shared lounge near the woman’s room, prosecutors said. When Boadu said he was tired after a bit of drinking, she walked him back to her room to let him grab his belongings.

Once they got to the room, Boadu sat on the woman’s bed and refused to leave, prosecutors said. Unable to persuade him to leave, she secretly started an audio recording on her iPad.

After he persuaded her to sit down on the bed, Boadu allegedly began to touch her under her clothes while she repeatedly told him to stop and tried to move his hands away, prosecutors said. Boadu got up and left the room but quickly returned and sat back down on the bed.

When the woman fought against Boadu’s attempts to sexually assault her, Boadu turned off the lights and threw her back onto the bed, prosecutors alleged.

Boadu allegedly pulled her pants off and continued to assault her. She fought him off then ran to get help from Northwestern’s campus police, authorities said.

Officers found Boadu in the woman’s room and arrested him, prosecutors said. Police listened to the audio recording on the iPad, on which the whole attack can be heard, including the woman’s pleas for him to stop, authorities said.

Boadu has no criminal history and has worked as a certified sterile processing technician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for the past five years, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously held the same position at other hospitals, including Swedish Covenant Hospital in Ravenswood. After receiving an associate degree from Malcom X College, Boadu enrolled this year as a biochemistry student at UIC.

Judge Stephanie K. Miller on Sunday set Boadu’s bail at $100,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with the woman he’s alleged to have assaulted.

Boadu’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Skokie.