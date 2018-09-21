3 infants and 2 adults stabbed at NYC day care center

NEW YORK — Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

The attack happened just before 4 a.m. in the Flushing section of Queens. A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts on her ear, chin and lip, authorities said. The father of a child at the center and a woman who worked there were also stabbed, police said.

A 52-year-old woman who had cut herself was in custody at a hospital.

No immediate charges were filed, and police said the motive was under investigation.

A butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.