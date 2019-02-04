Oak Park bank branch robbed at gunpoint: FBI

A surveillance photo of the armed suspect who robbed a bank branch Saturday morning in Oak Park. | FBI

An armed robber struck a bank branch Saturday morning in west suburban Oak Park.

The robbery happened at 11:08 a.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 601 N. Harlem Ave., according to the FBI.

The robber, who was brandishing a handgun, is described as a black male, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1, with a medium build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a brown leather jacket, a black face mask and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Oak Park police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.