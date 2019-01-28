Police seek suspect in Prospect Heights murder

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a fatal stabbing last week in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Isrrael Cruz-Espinoza, 30, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Ofelio Avelar-Sotelo, according to a statement from Prospect Heights police.

Police were called about a stabbing victim at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find Avelar-Sotelo lying on the floor of an apartment in the 700 block of Piper Lane, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m.

An autopsy found Avelar-Sotelo, who lived in west suburban Addison, died of stab wounds to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Prospect Heights police with the investigation.

Authorities said Cruz-Espinoza’s last known address was in the block where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prospect Heights police at (847) 398-5511 ext. 126.