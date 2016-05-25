Off-duty CPD officer witnesses shooting, returns fire
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
An off-duty Chicago Police officer fired shots after witnessing a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The off-duty officer saw someone fire shots at a group of three people in a parking lot in the 6700 block of South Stony Island at 1:27 p.m., according to Chicago Police.
The officer returned fire, but did not strike the suspect, police said.
The suspect took off in a blue minivan, police said. No one is in custody.