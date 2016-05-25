Off-duty CPD officer witnesses shooting, returns fire

An off-duty Chicago Police officer fired shots after witnessing a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The off-duty officer saw someone fire shots at a group of three people in a parking lot in the 6700 block of South Stony Island at 1:27 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The officer returned fire, but did not strike the suspect, police said.

The suspect took off in a blue minivan, police said. No one is in custody.