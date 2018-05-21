Officers find man’s illegal gun during Aurora traffic stop: police

A man was handed a felony gun charge after police found a loaded gun in the glove compartment of his minivan in west suburban Aurora.

Audel Villafuerte-Mora, 21, of Aurora, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Aurora Police.

Villafuerte-Mora almost caused a crash about 1:10 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection of Benton and Clark Streets, police said. He then drove through a stop sign at Benton and LaSalle, where an officer pulled him over.

The officer searched his minivan after smelling marijuana coming from it, and found a loaded .38 caliber handgun in the glove compartment, police said. Villafuerte-Mora was determined to own the gun, and he was arrested.

Three other women in the minivan were released without charges, police said.