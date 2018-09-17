Officers seize guns at home of junior high student in Wilmette

Officers responding to a tip from a concerned mother seized a cache of loaded firearms Sunday from the home of a junior high school student in north suburban Wilmette.

The mother called police after finding the loaded guns in her child’s bedroom, according to Wilmette police. Responding officers then seized the weapons and took the kid to a “secure facility for treatment.”

Over the course of the investigation, officers also learned the student had been experimenting with possible explosive devices, police said. After discussing the situation with Wilmette School District 39 staff, officers had the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Bomb Squad conduct a sweep of Wilmette Junior High School, 620 Locust Road.

There is no indication of an ongoing threat against students, staff or the school, police said.

The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.