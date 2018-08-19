Officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants during search in Pembroke Township

Officers busted an outdoor marijuana grow Sunday morning in south suburban Pembroke Township, seizing more than 700 pot plants.

About 7:40 a.m., officers eradicated 751 outdoor marijuana plants in the 5200 block of South 15000 East County Road, according to a statement from the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, which carried out the raid with assistance from Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers also seized four guns and equipment used for marijuana production, the statement said. No arrests were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.