Officers shot, killed armed woman in Gurnee: police

Officers shot and killed a woman Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Gurnee, according to police.

The Gurnee police officers responded to a call of a suspicious Toyota Prius with a bullet hole in its side about 1:20 p.m. near Harper Avenue and Gould Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Responders found a woman and an unconscious man in the car and called paramedics to help the man, sheriff’s police said. When the paramedics arrived on scene, the woman put the car in gear and drove off, hitting a firetruck in the process. She eventually crashed in Chittenden Park and ran away.

Officers later found the woman standing in the southbound lanes of Route 41, just north of Grand Avenue, sheriff’s police said.

Two officers shot at the woman, who was waving around a long-barrel firearm, according to sheriff’s police. She was struck by the gunfire and later died at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for a medical condition and later released him.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, per department policy.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.