One killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Fifteen people have been shot — one of them fatally — across Chicago since late Friday afternoon.

The homicide happened Saturday afternoon in the the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

At 12:30 p.m., Eric Jordan, 25, was walking in the 1600 block of West Howard when someone walked up and shot him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jordan, of the 4600 block of North Racine, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m., authorities said.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon on the border of the West Englewood and Back of the Yards neighborhoods on the South Side.

The 29-year-old man was outside at 55th and Damen at 2:38 p.m. when someone shot from a passing red minivan, police said.

He was shot in the right wrist and taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital. Police said the minivan took off in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Two shootings happened within half an hour of each other early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the head in West Ridge’s 6000 block of North Western Avenue. She walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital about 4:15 a.m. and her condition was stabilized, police said.

About 3:50 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot twice in a drive-by attack in Irving Park.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Drake when another car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The boy was struck in the shoulder and back and the driver took him to Swedish Covenant, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Late Saturday, three men were shot in West Garfield Park.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Arthington Street when someone walked out of a nearby alley and shot at them, police said.

A 39-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and groin, a 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm, and a 45-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

At least eight others have been wounded in separate attacks since 5:15 p.m. Friday.