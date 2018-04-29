‘One of America’s worst DUI offenders’ indicted on seven felony charges

A Minnesota woman who was arrested for drunken driving on April 2 in west suburban Riverside was indicted Thursday for seven DUIs.

Tasha Lynn Schleicher, 41 of the 7700 block of 62nd Avenue in New Hope, was indicted by a Cook County grand jury on seven felony counts of aggravated drunk driving, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Schleicher had been arrested 11 times and had warrants out in three states when she was arrested in Riverside. She was wanted in Nebraska for violation of a court order and had warrants in Idaho and Oregon for failing to appear for drunk driving charges, police said.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel called her “one of America’s worst DUI offenders.”

Earlier this month, officers found Schleicher passed out behind the wheel of her car beside an open bottle of liquor about 9:30 p.m. at the Amstar gas station at 3346 S. Harlem Ave.

Officers said Schleicher was highly intoxicated could not explain why she was in Illinois and insisted she was with her 11 children, but police confirmed with Minnesota Child Protective Services that her children had been taken away from her after a prior DUI arrest in October 2017. After she refused to take a sobriety test, officers arrested her.

The arresting officer testified in front of the grand jury.

She was indicted under her real name, Schleicher, along with four aliases: Tasha Jones, Tasha L. Jones, Tasha Lynn Jones-Schleicher and Sabrina Schleicher, police said.

Schleicher is currently being held in the Cook County Jail awaiting trial. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 14 at the Maybrook Courthouse.