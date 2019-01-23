Man sought in connection with Orland Park mall shooting in custody: cops

A Cook County Sheriff's vehicle sits in front of one of the enterances of the Orland Square mall while police investigate a shooting that happened earlier inside the mall, Monday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Orland Park. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man sought in connection with Monday’s shooting at a mall in Orland Park has been taken into custody, according to Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy.

Jakharr Williams, who Orland Park Police now say is 20, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the shooting that left one man dead and another wounded about 6:45 p.m. Monday in a lower-level food court at the Orland Square Mall near 151st Street and La Grange Road, police said.

Williams was taken into custody without incident a little before 7 p.m., McCarthy said. He declined to provide additional information.

“We’re just pleased the individual is in custody and now we’ll let [the legal process] take its course,” McCarthy said when reached by phone.

Additional information may be released on Thursday after the Cook County state’s attorney’s office has had an opportunity the review the case, McCarthy said.

Police had issued a warrant seeking Williams after the mall shooting and warned that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Eighteen-year-old Javon Britten, of Richton Park, was killed in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said Williams was involved in an argument with Britten when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Britten in the chest and grazing a bystander’s leg, authorities said. An autopsy conducted Tuesday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office found Britten died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Williams was released from prison in June after serving about a year for a February 2017 robbery conviction. After a year-long stay at Shawnee Correctional Center in downstate Vienna, Williams was paroled in June 2018, records show. He was set to be discharged in June 2020.