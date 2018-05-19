Orland Park man charged with cocaine possession

A 20-year-old man was charged with drug possession after police were tipped off in south suburban Orland Park.

Tyler Schiavone was arrested after investigators searched his home Thursday in the 8900 block of Chadbourn Drive, according to Orland Police Department. Officers had learned of drugs sales coming from the home.

Police found 60 grams of cocaine in the home, along with scales, grinders, packaging materials and pipes.

Schiavone was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was issued a $15,000 bond on Friday at the Bridgeview court house, according to records. Sciavone’s next court date is June 14.