Orland Park man charged with committing sexual assault in his home

A man has been charged with committing various sex crimes in his southwest suburban Orland Park home.

Rodger Burke, 55, was charged with felony counts of sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, predatory criminal sexual assault and unlawful grooming, Orland Park police said.

Officers arrested Burke Thursday after executing a search warrant at his home, police said. Details about the victim’s identity were being withheld.

Burke was ordered Friday held without bail, police said. His next court date is June 21.