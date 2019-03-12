Orland Park spa shut down after masseuse arrested on prostitution charge

A southwest suburban Orland Park spa was shut down last week after an employee allegedly solicited an undercover police officer to pay for sex.

On Thursday, an undercover officer entered TY Spa, 11225 159th St. in Orland Park, and asked for a massage, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

The masseuse, 53-year-old Jihua Dun, offered to perform a sex act on the officer in exchange for money, police said. Detectives then entered the building and arrested her.

The spa was issued multiple citations for local ordinance violations and shut down pending a business license hearing by the Village of Orland Park, police said.

Dun, who lives in the South Loop, is charged with a misdemeanor count of prostitution, police said. She has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 12.