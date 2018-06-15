Pair charged with Naperville shooting

Two men have been charged with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Authorities were called about a fight in progress at 3:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Fessler Avenue in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police.

Officers arrived to find a person with a minor graze wound to the arm, police said. The person, whose age and gender were not given, was treated by Naperville Fire Department paramedics at the scene and released.

An “extensive two-day investigation” led authorities to file charges against 36-year-old Trinny R. Thomas of Woodridge and 31-year-old Christopher C. Partin of Naperville, police said. They were each charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Thomas was also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police. Partin was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count each of obstructing, resisting arrest and assault.

Partin’s bond was set at $5,000 and his next court date was scheduled for July 12, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas’ bond was set at $30,000 and his next court date was scheduled for July 16.