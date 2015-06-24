Pair charged with possessing weapons after report of burglary in Evanston

Two people were arrested early Saturday when police found illegal weapons while responding to a suspected robbery in north suburban Evanston.

Hugo E. Pinzon, 25; and Marvetta L. Scott-Brooks, 21, were arrested in the 600 block of Howard Street by officers responding to the report of four people trying to break into a business about 12:25 a.m., Evanston police said.

Police found three individuals in a white Jeep SUV near the targeted business, and discovered a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun and pink stun gun inside the vehicle, a statement from police said.

Pinzon, of the 3400 block of West Ainslie in Chicago, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, use of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, police said.

Scott-Brooks, of the 1100 block of Pitner Avenue in Evanston, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a stun gun.