Pair of robbers striking North Side

Police are warning residents of six robberies in the last two weeks in the Ravenswood Manor, Pulaski Park, Albany Park and Gage Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In two of the robberies, the victims were confronted by two robbers who struck them in the head, according to Chicago Police.

One person was approached by two male robbers who demanded their property then hit them in the head with a wrench about 5:30 p.m. on April 24 in the 4600 block of North Francisco. Earlier that day, another was approached by two males who demanded their property and then struck them in the head with an unknown object about 2:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Lincoln, police said.

The other four robberies occurred:

At 10:47 p.m. on April 23 in the 3500 block of Devon Avenue;

About 9 p.m. on April 24 in the 5100 block of Albany Avenue;

About 1 p.m. on April 29 in the 4800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue;

About 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

A detailed description of the robber was not available, but one may have been a teenager.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.

