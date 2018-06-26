Palatine man, 45, charged with attempted murder in domestic stabbing

A 45-year-old Palatine man is facing a felony count of attempted murder in the stabbing of his girlfriend Saturday in the northwest suburb, police said.

Nestor Guzman, of Palatine, stabbed his 39-year-old girlfriend during an argument about 8 a.m. at the Wyndhaven Condominiums in the first block of Dundee Quarter, according to Palatine police.

Guzman was taken into custody about an hour later when he was spotted walking nearby, police said. The woman suffered a stab wound to her abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment.

Police said she underwent surgery and was expected to recover.

Guzman’s bail was set at $500,000 at an initial hearing Tuesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, police said. His next court date was scheduled for July 19.