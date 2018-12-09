Palatine police officer fatally shoots suspect who tried to run him over: police

A person died in a police shooting Sunday morning in northwest suburban Palatine after he allegedly drove his vehicle into an officer and a local resident.

Just before 2 a.m., an officer responding to a 911 call about a “murder” in the 300 block of North Brockway Street encountered a vehicle hurtling toward him and another person who lived nearby, according to a statement from Palatine Police Department Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung.

The officer had been questioning the resident about the reported murder when the vehicle “intentionally” rammed into both of them “at a high rate of speed,” police said. The driver had steered it off the pavement of a parking lot and into the grass where the two stood.

The officer fired into the vehicle as he was struck, lodging multiple bullets into the driver, police said. The vehicle crashed into a multi-resident building at 308 N. Brockway St.

The driver died at the scene, police said, while the officer who shot him and the resident standing beside him were taken to a hospital.

After inspecting the street’s buildings, officers discovered the body of a woman inside one of the apartments, police said. She was believed to be a relative of the male shot dead by the officer.

Neither deaths were immediately confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police have not released their ages yet.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team was investigating the officer-involved shooting and will join Palatine police in investigating the death of the woman.