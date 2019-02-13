Man distracts elderly suburban woman while another robs her home: police

Authorities are warning residents in the southwest suburbs of a recent ruse burglary targeting an elderly woman in southwest suburban Palos Township.

On Feb. 10, a man approached a 94-year-old woman at her home in 600 block of West 127th Place and chatted with her as if he knew her, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He convinced the woman to continue the conversation in her home, the sheriff’s office said. After chatting, the man received a call and said he had to return to his ride-share driver job. After he left in a white SUV or small van, the woman noticed money missing from her bedroom.

The sheriff’s office suspects another person burglarized her home while the man was distracting her.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to contact detectives at (708) 865-4896.