Palos Hills man charged with selling firearms to confidential informant

A 23-year-old southwest suburban man has been charged with selling firearms to an undercover informant during an ATF investigation.

Steven Riley was charged Tuesday in a seven-count indictment of being a felon in possession of firearms and dealing firearms without a federal license, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Beginning in October 2014 through February 2015, Riley sold numerous firearms to a confidential informant, according to federal prosecutors.

The informant bought eight firearms from Riley: four rifles, three shotguns, and revolver, most of which had obliterated serial numbers, prosecutors said. At least one of the weapons was already loaded, and Riley also supplied the informant with ammunition.

During recorded conversations with the informant, Riley discussed the importance of removing serial numbers so the weapons couldn’t be traced, according to prosecutors.

Two loaded semi-automatic pistols were also recovered at his home when authorities executed a search warrant. The indictment seeks forfeiture of 1,872 rounds of ammunition seized from his home on the day of his arrest.

Riley was arrested in March and remains held on bond, according to the statement.