Park Ridge gas station robbed at gunpoint

Four armed robbers struck a Mobil gas station early Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the robbery at the Mobil at 814 Higgins Road, according to Park Ridge police. When they arrived, the store’s clerks told them that for black males wearing hooded sweatshirts had robbed the store about 5 minutes earlier.

One of the robbers, who was armed with a handgun, had walked around the store’s counter while demanding cash, police said. Meanwhile, the other robbers ordered a second clerk and a customer to get on the floor.

The group ran off east from the gas station after making off with an unknown amount of cash and the victims’ personal credit cards, police said. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Deputy Chief Duane Mellema at (847) 318-5276 or dmellema@parkridgepolice.org.