Parking lot road rage leads to armed assault at Meijer in St. Charles

A man has been charged with assault and drug possession after a road rage incident led to a fight in a Meijer parking lot in west suburban St. Charles.

Robert Brouillette, 23, of Geneva, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after allegedly fighting with another person while armed with a handgun at 2:11 p.m in the Meijer parking lot at 855 South Randall Rd., according to the St. Charles Police Department.

The fight was sparked by a road rage incident in the store parking lot, police said.

The driver of another vehicle allegedly followed Brouillette’s vehicle through the parking lot and stopped in front of his parking spot after Brouillette had turned in front of him and cut him off. Brouillette then allegedly confronted the man, pointing a handgun at him, police said.

The man got out of his vehicle and the two began to fight. He eventually overpowered Brouillette and held him on the ground until police arrived, police said.

Police searched Brouillette’s car and found a second magazine for the handgun along with six knives. Officers also found several items that tested positive for controlled substances, including methamphetamine, police said.

Brouillette had a valid FOID card but did not have a concealed carry license, police said.

He was taken to Delnor Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries sustained in the fight and transferred to the St. Charles Police Department.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six felony drug charges, police said.